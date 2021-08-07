Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Olmsted and east central Dodge Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1029 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Byron, or near Rochester, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rochester, Byron, Oronoco, Douglas, South Troy, Ringe, Potsdam, Danesville, and Salem Corners. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH