Phoenix, AZ

Police investigating man's body found in Phoenix

12 News
12 News
 2 days ago
Phoenix Police are investigating a body that was found Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., a civilian called police after seeing a body in the area of 1400 West Polk Street. Officers arrived and saw the man was dead and had "obvious signs of trauma", officials said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the man's death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

