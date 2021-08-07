Jessie J Apologizes After Seemingly Shading Nicki Minaj Over ‘Bang Bang’: ‘I Respect You’

Nicki Minaj is disputing Jessie J's recent story about her involvement with the song "Bang Bang." Jessie previously told Glamour the following version of events:. "Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the fuck did I land this?' I literally felt like I'd won a competition."