Jessie J Apologizes After Seemingly Shading Nicki Minaj Over ‘Bang Bang’: ‘I Respect You’
Days after Nicki Minaj appeared to take offense over Jessie J’s comments that she ‘asked’ to join the song ‘Bang Bang’ with Ariana Grande, Jessie issued an apology. Jessie J, 33, is apologizing after her recent comment that her “Bang Bang” collaborator Nicki Minaj, 38, “asked” to join the hit song (which also featured Ariana Grande, 28). “I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj…From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f***ing blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today,” she said via Instagram on Aug. 6, also apologizing to Ariana.hollywoodlife.com
