As the world was opening up, Vince Neil played his first show since the start of the pandemic on May 29 and, famously his voice gave out after 14 songs into the performance, and he said “Hey, guys… I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time playin'. My fuckin' voice is gone… Eh… We love you, and we'll hopefully see you next time, man. Take care.” The bad press resulting from the performance resulted in Neil canceling a gig a few weeks later.