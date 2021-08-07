Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

What are the future plans for Cody Rhodes?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and builders of the number two company in the United States and the world, as it is today, is the son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes: Cody Rhodes. The former Intercontinental champion of the McMahon federation, who for years has trod the Stamford square without ever leaving his mark on his career in an important way, has in fact decided 3 years ago to abandon the independent scenes to start "on his own", going to give life to a new reality, called AEW, together with fellow adventurers, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and a few others.

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Dibiase Jr.
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#American#The Young Bucks#Tnt#Dynamite#Tbs#Smackdown#Legacy#Smackdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes AEW media call: Bray Wyatt, Rampage, death matches

Ahead of his Wednesday clash with the debuting Malakai Black at AEW Homecoming, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes talked to the media for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, hitting on a variety of topics but none related to CM Punk or Daniel Bryan,. Rhodes opened the call warning the...
WWE411mania.com

Cody Rhodes On AEW Signing Malakai Black, Black Working With Jake Roberts

Cody Rhodes is set to face Malakai Black tonight at AEW Dynamite Homecoming, and he discussed AEW’s signing of Black on this week’s media call. Rhodes talked about whether the company changed any plans due to signing Black and the new AEW star working with Jake Roberts, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Results: Malakai Black Vs. Cody Rhodes, Juventud Guerrera

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, beginning at 8 pm ET from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to...
WWEringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes On Bray Wyatt Possibly Coming To AEW

WWE released Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract and that was a shock for many. Even the company’s network affiliates weren’t too please by that turn of events. Naturally, fans will assume that Windham Rotunda will go to AEW, because they are the second largest pro wrestling company in North America. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, because his release just went down on Saturday. Still, Cody Rhodes has a fond opinion of Wyatt.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Says He ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Face Sting In AEW, More

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes commented on Sting coming to AEW, possibly facing him in a match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Sting signing with AEW and the company keeping it a secret from wrestlers...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin WWE Show Drug Offer Leaks

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s feud with The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most iconic feuds in all of professional wrestling. Their feud ended at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, which was Steve Austin’s final match as an in-ring competitor. It was the third match at WrestleMania in their feud. Steve Austin and The Rock Smackdown return also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Gives Adam Cole Huge WWE Paycheck

Triple H oversees the works of NXT and the contract dispute of Adam Cole has been a major concern for the brand. Billi Bhatti recently reported on RussosBrand.com that Adam Cole was signed from 2017-2020 for $500,000 per year on a 3-year deal. He further revealed that the former The Undisputed Era member as signed a 1-year extension last year for a bit more money.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

How much power does Paul Heyman have in WWE?

One of the most talked-about characters for his transition from WWE to AEW rings in recent weeks, within just a month of his release, was former Aleister Black, who has now become Malakai Black in Dynamite's rings, who started a bloody feud with Cody Rhodes on his ring debut with AEW, immediately upon his arrival.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former ECW Star Thinks Vince McMahon Might Own AEW

It’s been an interesting year for WWE as the company has released a number of talents after the company spent years seemingly hoarding talents by signing them to multi-year deals. Quite a few former WWE Superstars have ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling, and former ECW TV and Tag...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE fires many other superstars

Apparently, the WWE still hasn't found peace, after the continuous layoffs arrived in recent months, now the "budget cuts" would have moved to the third roster, with important former champions and very fashionable athletes, who would have been released in the night. The list is one of the longest releases...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Huge WWE Contract News Leaks

WWE star Randy Orton has been on a hiatus recently. Billie Bhatti reported on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show on RussosBrand.com that Orton re-signed at $4.5 million per year at the end of 2019. Tony Khan did not want to pay anybody that amount at the time. The former WWE Champion has three years on the deal. He speculated that Nick Khan could have an issue with how much Orton is paid at some point. Triple H Major WWE Firings Rumor Leaks.
WWE411mania.com

Four New Members of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family Announced

Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family has expanded, adding four members of the AEW roster. Baron Black posted to Twitter to note that he, KiLynn King, Red Velvet, and Fuego del Sol have all joined the group. You can see his post below. The four join Cody, Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, Brock...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

What Happened With Cody Rhodes After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air?

Cody Rhodes continued to tease his retirement from pro wrestling after AEW Dynamite: Homecoming went off the air. As seen in the video below, Rhodes removed his other boot and got down on all fours to kiss the mat. He then departed the ring to cheers along with his brother, Dustin Rhodes.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Major Name Returning To WWE Raw Tonight

We’re currently on the road to SummerSlam, and WWE fans have seen a few big names return to the company in recent weeks. It looks like fans can expect to see another big name as Randy Orton has confirmed that he’s returning to Monday Night Raw tonight, and that he’s kicking off the show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Stable Adds New Members

Through Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Cody Rhodes announced four AEW stars have been officially added to The Nightmare Family. They are: Fuego del Sol, Red Velvet, KiLynn King, and Baron Black. Rhodes noted fans may have thought Red Velvet was already in the group, but he never previously made it official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy