Majestic takes Glory in Sweet Solera Stakes

Majestic Glory after winning the Sweet Solera at Newmarket

Majestic Glory continued her progression with victory in the 100% Racingtv Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket

A winner on her third career start on the July Course just last week, Andrew Balding’s filly was a 5-1 shot stepping up to Group Three level for her latest assignment.

Market principals Value Theory (3-1) and Wild Beauty (5-2 favourite) raced on the speed throughout, with the latter eventually getting the better of that particular argument.

But Charlie Appleby’s charge had no answer when Majestic Glory picked up between the pair to hit the front under David Probert.

Wild Beauty did her best to fight back, but was a length down at the line.

Winning owner Gearoid Costelloe said: “It doesn’t get much better racing up in this class.

“She did it well – to come through the gap she had to go through as well. I’m very happy.

It is fantastic to have a winner here

“Andrew (Balding) kept saying she keeps improving – and he was very confident this morning. Thankfully he was right.”

He added: “She was bred to go over further, so to win over six furlongs last time was a bonus. Hopefully she will go on from this.

“We’ve not got a plan – we will do whatever Andrew tells us. He is doing a very good job, and we will just follow him. Thankfully it has all worked out today.

“It is fantastic to have a winner here. It was very important getting the black type – and she is by Frankel, who is one of the best sires around.”