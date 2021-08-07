Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Little League wins at Waco, Tx regional opening

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
The Lafayette Little League all-stars cruised to a 6-1 win over Texas West in the opening round of the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas, on Thursday, according to The Advocate .

Isaac Boudreaux pitched a complete game one-hitter with eight strikeouts for Lafayette, which will meet Texas East (Needville LL) in a winner’s bracket game Saturday.

First baseman Nick Brown, who is expected to get the start on the mound Saturday, had a three-run triple.

Brown and third baseman Cole Schexnaider played defense for Lafayette, and Sawyer Watkins and Cooper Hawkins each had an RBI.

Landyn Craft, Eli Clark, Aiden LeBouef, Schexnaider, Watkins and Hawkins each scored a home-run.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

