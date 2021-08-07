Jordan McFadden working to develop mean streak in new role on Clemson's OL

Jordan McFadden is transitioning into a new role along Clemson’s offensive line, though, at this point, the Tigers’ new left tackle is pretty comfortable in it.

After starting all 12 games at right tackle last season, McFadden has swapped sides to fill the void left by Jackson Carman, a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year after skipping out on his senior season. That means, among other things, McFadden will be responsible for protecting the blind side of Trevor Lawrence’s successor, D.J. Uiagalelei.

Yet it’s not a task all that foreign to McFadden, who made the switch back in the spring.

“(Carman) is going to be a hard player to replace, but throughout high school, I played left tackle a good bit. I’m super excited about the challenge,” McFadden said. “I’m ready to work and get better every day. That’s all I can do.”

McFadden isn’t the only one confident in his ability to get the job done. He was voted to the preseason all-ACC team by media members who cover the league, one of eight Clemson players to earn the honor.

McFadden said there are some subtle fundamental differences in playing left tackle as opposed to right, but, in his opinion, the biggest change he’s had to make is his mental approach to playing his new position. That’s meant developing more of a mean streak.

For someone who’s admittedly the more quiet, reserved type, it’s something McFadden said he’s had to work at.

“I’m a quiet, kind of goofy and shy guy, but it doesn’t matter when I step on the field,” McFadden said. “That switch has got to turn. I’ve got to be a different person. That’s definitely a focus for me and something I want to get better at.”

But even for an undersized tackle, not many question McFadden’s physical ability. McFadden said he’s up to 310 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame, which isn’t the prototypical height for his position. Yet his mobility, athleticism and long reach helped him excel on the right side for an offensive line that yielded less than two sacks per game last season, the only team in the ACC to do that.

“I think my feet are my greatest asset,” McFadden said. “I’m able to move around. What I lack in height, I can make up for with my feet.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is so confident in McFadden’s ability that he believes the Spartanburg native could play any position on the line if needed. But the expectation is for McFadden to use his skill set to continue performing at a high level on the left edge.

“Sometimes you’ve got some tall guys, but they don’t have much length,” Swinney said. “He’s got great length, he’s got great athleticism, and then he’s just got unbelievable anticipation fundamentally and with technique.”

Now McFadden just wants the attitude to go with it.

“I feel great,” McFadden said. “Feel comfortable out there, so just being nasty and being physical is a big emphasis for me and the whole offensive line.”

