Minneapolis fire crews respond to jackknifed semi outside Lowry Hill Tunnel

Crews are at the scene after a semi truck reportedly jackknifed and spilled fuel at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis.

Traffic cameras show the truck outside the tunnel on I-94 eastbound, which as of 10 a.m. was closed to traffic.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the semi's fuel tank received a "small puncture" from its trailer while the driver tried to correct from the jackknife. Fire and hazmat crews patched the punctured tank to stop the leak.

MFD said crews then placed sand and absorbent material "to mitigate the diesel fuel spill." Responders will remain at the scene.