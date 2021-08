After initially being spotted in testing, the latest Twitter beta update for Android now lets you log in using a connected Google Account. Google Account integration with Twitter is definitely long overdue, with the social media platform similarly working on Apple Account sign-in for those on the iOS side of the fence. Basically, this allows you to log in or create an account with your existing details, therefore bypassing the need to fill in basic information, such as your name and email address, and negates the password requirement.