After struggling for game time last season Keletso Makgalwa looks set to Mamelodi Sundowns to leave on loan in search of regular game time. The youngster broke into the team in Pitso Mosimane’s final season at the club but then Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa all arrived at the start of last season beefing up the front line and adding competition for places.