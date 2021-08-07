Cancel
Screen Actors Guild Head Backs Scarlett Johansson, Accuses Disney of Gender-Shaming

By Jordan Hoffma n
Vanity Fair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson’s team-up gained another powerful ally with the Screen Actors Guild as she readies for a battle against The Walt Disney Company, the biggest studio in Hollywood. At issue is Disney’s decision to release Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and via streaming, which Johansson’s lawyers say was a lure to bulk up Disney+ subscribers at the cost of a potential $50 million in backend compensation for the actress. Her lawsuit suggests that the pandemic-sparked “pivot to streaming” found in many corners of the industry may be at odds with previously agreed upon deals that have not been accordingly adjusted.

