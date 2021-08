If you love nature and things that fly, but hate getting up in the morning, I’ve got just the pastime for you. You can stumble out of bed at 8:30AM and not be late. Binoculars and cameras are still helpful, but the subjects are often just a few feet away and, compared to birds, fairly cooperative, at least once they land. This means you don’t need a $3000 camera rig to get great photos, and can even do pretty well with your phone. These flying beauties might even land on you. I’m talking butterflies, of course, and this is the peak time to see them.