St Albert scored four runs on two Pirates errors in the 2nd inning. That seemed to sink Alburnett and helped the Falcons soar. Jeff Miller held the Pirates to 3 hits and only allowed 2 runners to 2nd base, with one advancing to 3rd. St Albert played with energy, hitting Reed Stallman and chasing him in the 4th inning. They scored 4 times in the 4th, and put an exclamation point on their performance by scoring 2 runs in the 5th, before an out was recorded to end the game 10-0 in 5 innings. They will face a Kee Lansing team that rallied late to tie the game against St Mary’s Remsen, before winning in 9 innings. The Class 1A Championship game is scheduled for Noon on Thursday.