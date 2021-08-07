Backstage Note On Who Is Making The Call For WWE NXT Releases

The headlines continue this week in the world of professional wrestling, as 12 wrestlers from the NXT roster were released, the latest round of cuts that are designed to trim the budget and pad the profit margin. The rumor mill suggests that the releases over the past several months, most recently the exit of Bray Wyatt, are based on the recommendations of WWE executive, Nick Khan, who worked on the Peacock deal to secure the company an estimated $1 billion contract to give the streaming rights to NBC for five years. Within the past few years, particularly since the organization signed their massive TV contracts with USA and Fox respectively, an opportunity that was there more because of the climate of the television business than a demand for sports entertainment, the “corporate approach” had a noticeable effect on the on-screen product. We’ve discussed it previously, but it’s much easier to book Bill Goldberg for a pay-per-view, another way to get the short-end money on the table, than it is to build a legitimate money-drawing star. The theory of short-end money is a continuous theme because it seems like WWE brass is trying to cash-in now to boost the stock price without anything to build for the future. An example being the controversial Saudi shows, where the Saudi government is willing to pay millions of dollars for stars of the past, and that payoff increases the company’s profitability so it looks great for the shareholders. On-screen, the angles on television become disjointed because random storylines are shoehorned into the program and require the investment of TV time just to accommodate the Saudi shows. The result is, it’s a great deal for the older talent that make the big paydays from the Saudis and the company because it helps the stock price, but it doesn’t do anything to build for the future.