Backstage Note On Who Is Making The Call For WWE NXT Releases

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 13 WWE NXT Superstars (including one referee) were released from the company last night. The most recent releases is a continuation of a long list of departures that have also included Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and others. Previous reports have noted WWE President Nick Khan has been...

Vince McMahon Reportedly Made the Decision on This Week’s WWE NXT Releases

– As previously reported, the wrestling world was shocked again by another group of WWE NXT releases. This week’s cuts included such prominent names as Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez. Dave Meltzer addressed the cuts on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, and the cuts this week were said to have been a decision by Vince McMahon.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

News On WWE NXT Changes And The USA Network

13 WWE NXT talents (Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas, Mercedes Martinez, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Zechariah Smith, Kona Reeves, Ari Sterling, Desmond Troy, referee Stephon Smith) were released this past Friday night, and word is that major changes for the NXT brand are on the way.

