In the Garden – August 7, 2021 – Hour 3

The best of summertime is now upon us and August arrives in high style. The weather is suddenly perfect after a really rainy July. Thankfully the gardens have been taking care of themselves because for a week or two or more it was impossible to garden at all. Also the bugs and humidity have previously been atrocious. But now we have astounding August. The skies are an azure blue with only passing fluffy non-threatening clouds; the kind of clouds that enhance the beauty of a crystalline clear day. The magic happens when we are not looking, then all of a sudden new things are blooming everywhere! Most noticeable still are the multitude of different types of Lilies and Daylilies. It’s a nonstop display of different sizes, shapes, colours and styles. The summertime party is not nearly over as some folks seem to like to preach. It’s human nature to give up the ghost too soon. We are really only half way though summer barely. But the garden arena is another story for the naysayers. Many perennial plants are happening now and more and more are on the way! All of the different kinds of hydrangeas are blooming and some are just now beginning to fill out with their lush canopies of giant sized panicle blossoms. Some are small shrubs, (blues and pinks are the large leafed types),some are larger shrubs, (generally small leafed types), some are tree forms and many are now standardized, meaning a single trunked tree with large panicle shaped flowers. They have become increasingly popular over the last decade or so, with all sorts of variations. They generally start out a limey green, then turn to white, then sometimes gradually change to a pinkish or a reddish shade in the fall, then to brown. Their flowers are often used in flower arrangements and can be dried for wreath making or dry bouquets. In the back of a garden or in the outer borders they make a lovely backdrop for all of the other varieties of garden and wildflower plants. Favorites now are the tall Tigerlilies, in a perfect shade of clear orange that is complementary to the blue August sky. The orange flowers of Lanciflolium ‘Splendens’ are marked with dark maroon polka dots all over the re-curved intricate petals. Black-beauties are another Turkscap type Lily that are a reddish-burgundy, white edged, green throated Lily that is a brilliant breathtaking sensation to behold. Lingering around the gardens are plenty of Daylilies in shades of apricot, clear crisp yellow, deep reds, oranges and a few frilly pinks. The monardas are still showy with fragrant puffy flowers in scarlet-red and purplish red, and they attract an array of butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and hummingbird moths, which are always a thrill to see. Happily we also see honey bees returning to the garden this summer on the Hosta flowers. Last summer we did not see any here. They seem to be attracted to the clover in the yard too. Waterlilies are still on display daily and the frogs are still croaking away. A tall native showy really good plant blooming now is the famous Joe Pye weed, or Eupatorium. It has a nice pale purple colour that calms down the brighter flowers and looks great next to the Monardas and the waning tall Oriental-Trumpet lilies. As they bloom their way up to the tippy top of their stems they seem to almost be saying goodbye, looking like a big single last huge lonely star. But fear not, August is still a full summertime season unto itself. There is still so much more to look forward to. Let’s drag it out by enjoying every single moment of amazing astonishing awesome August. ‘It’s not over until it’s over.’ “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” ~ Sam Keen.