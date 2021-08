The first Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational was a success, despite the best efforts of Mother Nature … again. Chairmen Mark Mohr and Joel Ruggerio received an offer from Bart’s Cove to hold its two-day walleye contest at its facility on Lake Erie. The BCWI is patterned after the former Amera-Can derby which was a two-day walleye event. In the BCWI, anglers are allowed to bring three walleye of any legal length to the scales. Entry fee is $500 per team with optional calcuttas for big fish and big box each day. This tournament is by invitation only. It also is for New York waters only. All boats depart out of Dunkirk Harbor at 6 a.m. with a return deadline at 3:30 p.m.