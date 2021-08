Star Wars: The High Republic was Disney’s first major effort to push its acquired franchise into mediums outside of film, and it’s gone off in a big way. The franchise’s novels, comics, and even children’s books have given creatives a whole new section (and time) of the universe to play in, one unbesmirched by Disney’s film efforts. Now, the third wave of Star Wars: The High Republic content has been announced and will continue the ongoing story of the Jedi in a time when they were at their strongest. This third wave will consist of three new novels, broken up much like the previous wave: one adult, one young adult, and one middle grade. Those three books will be accompanied by a two-issue comic.