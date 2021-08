When you look in the mirror, are you happy with your body, your figure, or your shape? If you do not like what you see in the reflection, then you do not need to worry, as you have nothing to fear. You can lose body fat, and you can lose it without it consuming your whole life. Getting in shape, slimming down, and being the best version of yourself is achievable, and once you have set this ambition in your sights then how can you get there safely and confidently. What do you need to be doing, and what should you be focusing on?