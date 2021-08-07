Paris Saint-Germain reportedly ready to offer Lionel Messi three-year contract

Lionel Messi (10). Witters Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunner to sign Lionel Messi this summer, and it appears a deal is close.

According to ESPN's Julien Laurens, PSG are prepared to offer the former Barcelona superstar a three-year contract to move to the French capital. Further negotiations with Messi's father and agent, Jorge, are planned for Monday, or possibly sooner, ESPN adds.

The Parisians reportedly reached out to Messi on Thursday following the announcement from Barcelona that he would not be signing a new deal with the club. PSG sporting director Leonardo and chairman Nasser al Khelaifi continue to be significantly involved in the discussions with Messi.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Friday that Messi joining the Ligue 1 giants "was a possibility," adding, "The club is working on it and if there is any information we will communicate it as soon as possible."

Since Messi announced in 2020 that he wanted to leave Camp Nou, PSG stars have been heavily recruiting him, including Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti.

If Messi signs with Paris, the deal would reportedly increase the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe signing a long-term extension with the club, Laurens reported earlier this week.

In addition, a deal for the Argentinian would end PSG's pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Messi was set to make $82 million per year under his new Barca contract, which was never signed. It's unclear if he'll be seeking that or more from PSG.

Manchester City was also initially interested in Messi, but manager Pep Guardiola recently revealed the club has moved on from trying to land the world's most talented player.