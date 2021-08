Lettuce is a food staple for so many people, especially in the warmer months. It’s cool and crunchy on a hot summer day, and it’s so versatile. Whether you’re including it as a base for a salad, or using it to hold together your wraps, it really comes in handy. But after you’ve brought home a head, you may have noticed rust-colored spots and rings popping up near the lettuce root or even on the leaves. What is it, and does that mean it’s gone bad?