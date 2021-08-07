Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Areas of smoke and locally breezy conditions this weekend, heat returns later next week

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
YubaNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot dry weather today with areas of smoke, then near-normal temperatures are forecast for Sunday. Gradual warming trend will begin Monday with temperatures becoming 5 to 15 degrees above seasonal normals. Smoke will continue to impact the region today but there is some good news. The winds will shift this...

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWGNtv.com

Storms likely to increase in intensity this afternoon. Severe weather watch possible.

Mesoscale Discussion 1450 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1218 PM CDT Mon Aug 09 2021 Areas affected...Portions of northern IL and extreme northwestern IN Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent SUMMARY...A threat for large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes should increase this afternoon. Watch issuance is possible. DISCUSSION (paraphrased) ...Storms are ongoing across portions of northern Illinois. In the wake of tese storms, the air mass is expected to become quite unstable and new storms are likely to develop southwestward across northern Illinois by 3-4 PM CDT. Conditions favor the development of a few supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. A small cluster of storms may eventually develop as activity moves slowly south-southeastward toward NW Indiana. If this occurs, then severe/damaging winds may eventually become the primary threat. The potential for surface-based storms should increase over the next couple of hours as surface temperatures warm into the low 80s, and watch issuance is being considered in this time frame.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

US swelters as heat wave settles in

The dog days of summer have arrived as it is going to be a hot week with dangerously high temperatures spread across large portions of the country. Above-average heat will blanket much of the Great Plains and upper Midwest with triple-digit temperatures. In the central and southern High Plains, daily...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Rain later this week may bring relief from wildfire smoke

An air quality alert is in effect through Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, as out-of-state wildfire smoke continues to create a haze throughout the region, but thunderstorms later in the week might push the wildfire smoke out of Summit County. Ayesha Wilkinson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, explained...
Hanford, CAHanford Sentinel

After weekend of unhealthy air quality, smoke to 'settle in, move out' for weeks

Hanford saw smoky skies over the weekend, and experts say those conditions could come and go for weeks. Wildfire smoke has covered much of the U.S. this summer, but over the weekend low pressure and changing winds pushed smoke down into the Valley, causing air quality alerts and hazy skies, said Gerald Meadows, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Hanford.
EnvironmentKOCO

FORECAST: Morning Storms Then Excessive Heat

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a few isolated storms Monday morning, then a hot afternoon with heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees. Heat continues thoughout the week. A weak cool front will bring a chance of rain this weekend.
Environmentlocal21news.com

Hot week ahead with heat index at 100+ at times, storm chances likely

After hitting 90 for our high yesterday, we can expect more of the same today. The heat climbs even further as we head through the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will likely approach 100+ degrees at times, especially during the Wednesday through Friday timeframe. We will finally cool off as we head in to the weekend with lower humidity and highs in the 80s.
EnvironmentYubaNet

Valley heat and mountain thunderstorms return this week

Less smoke today with continued dry weather. A gradual warming trend will lead to moderate heat risk later in the week. A cooling trend for the weekend. Smoke will impact the region less today and where there will be smoke expect continued improvement this afternoon and tonight. Have indicated slight warming over yesterdays highs for most areas which puts temperatures at around 5 degrees above seasonal normals for today.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Hot pattern expected all week, spotty late day storms each day

The heat and humidity are back and will be here for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 90s all week as high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is hovering over the western Atlantic and will not only provide a lid to keep the storms from developing, but also some moisture to add to the humidity levels. Heat index values by the middle of the week should be in the upper 90s to low 100s so we need to be mindful of the heat.
Redding, CAkrcrtv.com

Smoke clearing later in the week

Redding, Calif. — We started off our Sunday with smoky skies without much improvement the rest of the day. The smoke will continue to linger into the start of the work week. Models still indicate that some smoke will stick around in parts of the valley into Monday and Tuesday, with some slight improvement.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

'Dangerous heat wave' hits Tulsa area this week

A "dangerous heat wave" beginning Monday and continuing throughout most of the week could result in heat-related illnesses, forecasters said. Afternoon heat indexes will climb to 105 to 112 degrees across much of northeastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said. The heat index, also known...
Environmentbrproud.com

Monday Morning: Summertime heat & storms today

Today: There is no significant weather pattern influencing our weather, so I expect a typical summertime pattern today. Highs will be near 92 degrees with heat index values between 105 and 108 degrees. This will lead to heat illness concerns again. A Heat Advisory will not be issued but it depends on the timing and coverage of afternoon storms. They are expected to be scattered this afternoon to evening. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies during the day with mostly clear conditions tonight with overnight lows around 75 degrees. We’ll keep 75 degrees for an overnight low pretty much every day this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy