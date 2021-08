SOAL Technologies wants to help your business make the perfect hires. Read more to learn how SOAL can help aid in the recruitment process. When you come to us to work through your staffing needs, you gain a partner and a whole family behind you in the process. Our experienced team of recruiters and account managers provide a wealth of knowledge that stems from decades of experience based on long-term relationships with highly qualified candidates. We do a deep dive on each candidate at least three times (there is no such thing as too thorough), meet with them in person to get valuable face-to-face interaction, and then recommend them after fully understanding their strengths and career goals.