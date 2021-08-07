Cancel
Soccer

Brazil Wins Men's Soccer Gold Again Thanks to Malcom's Extra Time Strike

By Nicholas Mendola
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA star-studded gold medal match between Brazil and Spain saw the Brazilians pull through in extra time at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on Saturday. Brazil's medal comes on the same pitch that it won the 2002 World Cup, though this time around, it took an extra thirty minutes. Matheus Cunha...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Mikel Oyarzabal
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Matheus Cunha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Olympic Soccer#Brazilians#South Americans#Spanish#Real Sociedad
