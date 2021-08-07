These Are The UK’s Most (& Least) Affordable Cities For Students
Sheffield has been named the most affordable city for students, while in news that will shock no one, London has been named the least. That's according to the NatWest Student Living Index 2021, which compared the cost of living in 21 of the UK's university cities. In fact, the report found that London is so unaffordable for students that the cost of living there actually exceeds the average monthly income.www.refinery29.com
