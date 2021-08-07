Cancel
Eternals Director Praises Gemma Chan as Sersi in New Marvel Movie

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGemma Chan returns in her second Marvel Cinematic Universe role in Eternals later this year. After playing Minn-Erva in 2019's Captain Marvel, Chan is Sersi in Eternals. Sersi is one of the titular immortal beings. The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, sees her falling in love with the mortal Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), also known as the Avenger called Black Knight in the comics. It isn't often that an actor gets to play two roles in a massive franchise like the MCU, but it may have been worth bending the norms for Chan. Speaking to Vogue, Zhao raved about Chan's performance as Seri in Eternals.

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has spoken about Gemma Chan's character, Sersi, who Kevin Feige previously described as the movie's lead. "It has always been a passion for me to create a nuanced female superhero that is rarely seen in this genre," Zhao told Vogue UK as part of the publication's recent profile on Chan. "Gemma was very interested in this idea as well and took on the challenge. She brought a beautiful sense of gentleness, compassion and vulnerability to Sersi that I believe will invite viewers to rethink what it means to be heroic."

