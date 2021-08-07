Eternals Director Praises Gemma Chan as Sersi in New Marvel Movie
Gemma Chan returns in her second Marvel Cinematic Universe role in Eternals later this year. After playing Minn-Erva in 2019's Captain Marvel, Chan is Sersi in Eternals. Sersi is one of the titular immortal beings. The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, sees her falling in love with the mortal Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), also known as the Avenger called Black Knight in the comics. It isn't often that an actor gets to play two roles in a massive franchise like the MCU, but it may have been worth bending the norms for Chan. Speaking to Vogue, Zhao raved about Chan's performance as Seri in Eternals.comicbook.com
