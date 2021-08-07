Eternals Director Praises Gemma Chan as Sersi in New Marvel Movie

Ever since its announcement in 2018, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Marvel's Eternals, and the wait is almost over. Releasing in November after being delayed by a year, Eternals will introduce Jack Kirby's immortal humanoids into the MCU. Featuring an all-star cast, Eternals looks to recreate the magic of Guardians of The Galaxy and pave the way for more superhero team-up movies without any buildup or solo movies before them (like the Fantastic Four and X-Men reboot). With Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao helming the film, Eternals will surely be among Marvel's best works. Eternals released its official poster and first trailer in May, which was viewed 77 million times in the first 24 hours alone. With the release date drawing near, another trailer will be out soon, presumably with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September.