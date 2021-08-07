Comedy at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids: Tim Dillon

It's been since 2019 that we have been out to see live comedy and as a couple of comedy lovers, me and my boyfriend, Jordan were suffering. We got by over the course of the past two-ish years by watching our favorite comedians on various comedy specials, podcasts, YouTube videos, etc. One of those comedians at the top of our list is Tim Dillon and we were so excited that we finally got the chance to see him live in Grand Rapids on Friday, August 6th.