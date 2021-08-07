Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Battle of best new restaurants tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
 2 days ago
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. 8 new Fort Worth restaurants compete for coveted Tastemaker title. Probably the most popular part of CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in Dallas-Fort Worth food and drink, is the category of Best New Restaurant. It's the only category decided by you, via a bracket-style competition where eight new restaurants go head to head. You can vote once a day for your favorite. To vote, click here. Don't delay: The first bracket ends on Saturday, August 7.

CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
