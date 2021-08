Two Southern girls are starting a new adventure, opening up a diner in Dolgeville. Julie Izzo moved from Ashville North Carolina to New York 21 years ago. Four years ago she bought a food truck after thinking about what she wanted to do when her kids went back to school. "It was always on my bucket list to buy a food truck because I wanted to do something different, something fun, and create food inspired by women in my life who raised a family, cooked and connected with family and the community," said Izzo.