Remember Midway’s Cruis’n USA from 1994? Well, the game has been modernized and in the form of Cruis’n Blast. Developer Raw Thrills has just released a new track showcase trailer that takes you around the world, including Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, Death Valley, London, and Madagascar. There are also 23 vehicles for players to upgrade, whether it be licensed supercars to things you only expect to see in a Hollywood movie. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.