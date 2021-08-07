What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Xbox makes no exceptions when it comes to gaming for all ages!. The Xbox has an extensive library of games that can satisfy gamers of all ages. These include AAA blockbuster adventures or charming little indie darlings that can teach us meaningful life lessons. And if a child somehow comes across a violent title without your notice, you can use the Xbox's parental controls to protect your kid. However, since there are so many video games to choose from it can be difficult as a parent to determine which game is right for your kid. But don't worry, we're here to help.