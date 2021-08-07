Ludlow man dies after motorcycle crash on I-95 in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-95 northbound in Newton Friday night.

MSP told Boston 25 the crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. when troopers assigned to Massachusetts State Police Framingham barracks responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Route 95 in the area of the 37.0-mile marker in Newton.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined a 2018 Harley Davidson was traveling at a high rate of speed when the motorcyclist lost control and crashed. When EMTs arrived on scene to perform CPR, they noticed the motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Ludlow man, was unresponsive. He was later transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash resulted in the closure of the third and fourth travel lanes while the scene was under investigation. The crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Middlesex County State Police Detective Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group