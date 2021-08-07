Cancel
Maryland State

'Mama is a hero. Who will be hers?': Senior shelter dog sniffs out missing pup in Maryland

By Courtney Pomeroy
CNN
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — They say what goes around comes around. The staff at the Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center are hoping that holds true for Mama, a senior pit bull who has been waiting on her forever family for eight months.

"Mama is a hero," they say. "Who will be hers?"

Last month, Mama's foster mom Sara noticed flyers for a missing dog in her area.

Last month, Mama's foster mom Sara noticed flyers for a missing dog in her area.

"Mama has a really good tracking skill," Sara said. "If we're out walking and her little hackles go up, that tells me that dog might be close by."

So Sara and Mama started going for a lot of walks and talking to neighbors. About five days into their mission, they went for yet another walk in the woods where Sara thought the dog might be.

"She caught a scent of something... she soon took me to where the dog was laying down," Sara said. "It was in shock but it was still breathing. And I would have never noticed that dog there."

Immediately, Sara contacted the owners and the pup was rushed to the vet.

"This dog who, maybe people are scared of, is actually this incredible, heroic dog that just aces community service," Sara said.

According to the adoption center, dark-colored senior pit bulls like Mama are among the most overlooked shelter dogs, passed over due to stereotypes about the breed.

While Mama got a special prize for her work — an honor medal that hangs from her collar — Sara and the shelter staff know what she really wants is a family of her own.

If you are interested in adopting Mama, visit MontgomeryCountyMd.gov/animalservices.

Mama got a special prize for her work, an honor medal that hangs from her collar. (Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center)

The Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center staff say the dog Mama found did ultimately succumb to its trauma and didn't make it, but Mama's work "did give the owners closure and allowed them to be with their dog in his final moments instead of dying alone in the woods."

