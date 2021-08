The last of five former Broadway Respite and Home Care employees has been convicted. for offenses involving the abuse of two adults who attended daycare at the. On Nov. 12, 2019, following a presentation to a Middlesex County Grand Jury by Assistant Prosecutor Russell Curley, Kenitra Hicks, 36, was indicted along with Asia Lunn, 24, Kieasha Morgan, 25, both of New Brunswick, Hugo Lorenzo, 27, of North Brunswick, and Janella Allen, 32, of Elizabeth.