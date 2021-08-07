Cancel
New York Yankee Player Profiles: Luis Gil, what will his future be?

By William Parlee
 2 days ago
All of the recent New York Yankees Covid encounters have caused the Yankees to do things they might not have done otherwise. Bringing up Luis Gil early was one of those moves. “It was needed,” Boone said. “We’re expecting Gerrit Cole to be going tonight, and that’s tough news to get when your ace goes down, and you’re wondering how — forget replace him — but how you’re going to cover those innings.”

