My mother died the day before Mother’s Day, 2006. She was in the hospital for a week prior to passing. She was a woman who generally did whatever the hell she wanted. Back in her heyday, her wild and wooly youth, she was a rebel, a rowdy girl ahead of her time. She never accomplished anything earth shattering, or changed the lives of women to follow. She was; however, unapologetically herself, and the world be damned. She drank like a fish and cussed like a sailor (well, maybe a sailor’s wife.) My father was a Marine, hard-headed and heavy-handed where Mom was concerned. They’d drink hard, fight hard. After they separated, it took them 13 years to divorce. I don’t know why. Mom was no role model for her daughters. But we loved her anyway. Unapologetically.