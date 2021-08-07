Cancel
Springfield, OH

Armed robbery reported at Springfield bank Saturday morning

By Micah Karr
Springfield News Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery on North Limestone Street. The suspect reportedly displayed a handgun and took money from Richwood Bank. Initial reports show that a male suspect dressed in a gray shirt and pants and wearing a face mask was reported displaying a gun at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Springfield Police did not know how much money was taken during the incident. Dispatchers did not have word on whether the suspect left the bank on foot or in a vehicle.

