Johnny Weir is never one to dial back his personal expression, and his look at the Closing Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was no exception. On Sunday, Aug. 8, the co-host of NBC's Closing Ceremony coverage took to social media to debut his eye-catching wardrobe and hairstyle choices for the big event. His unique look included wearing his hair in what appeared to be a bouffant bun, complete with a blinged-out hairpiece in the shape of the Olympic rings.