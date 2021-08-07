Cancel
Brazil Beats Spain in Extra Time for Men's Soccer Gold

By Max Molski
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday. The Brazilian forward came on for extra time in the men's soccer final against Spain at International Stadium Yokohama and left a hero following his go-ahead goal in the 108th minute. The strike gave Brazil a 2-1 lead, and the team held on to defend its gold medal title.

