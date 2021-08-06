Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Constellation to open ‘Moon Man Walk’ both in person and streaming

By News Desk
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the successes of Children of Medea and The Last Five Years, Constellation Theatre Company will present James Ijames’s Moon Man Walk as the third production in Season 14: Electric Impulses. Moon Man Walk marks Constellation’s official return to in-person programming after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To foster a safe and accessible theatergoing experience for all, Constellation will offer both in-person and streaming options.

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Repertory Theatre#Moon Man#Children Of Medea#Ijames#The Philadelphia Weekly#Theatre Horizon#Steppenwolf Theatre#Ally Theatre Company#Shotgun Players#Villanova Theater#The Whiting Award#Villanova University#The Wilma Theater#Rep Stage#Theater Alliance#Mosaic Theatre Company#Skeleton Crew#Ctc#Montgomery College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Moviesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Solas Nua debuts gay-themed visual short story set in Dublin and DC

Last fall, Solas Nua presented “👨🏾‍💻😷👨‍💻”—aka The Emoji Play—”a refreshingly original, boundary-pushing comedy,” wrote DC Metro Theater Arts reviewer Michael Poandl,” that isn’t quite theater, but isn’t not theater either.” The creators of that conceptually inventive work were Dublin-based artist John King and DC-based artist Jeremy Keith Hunter, and their latest trans-Atlantic collaboration is Side-Walks, a 30-minute digital hybrid of literature, animation, and theatrical storytelling that Solas Nua is streaming on demand through August 15, 2021.
Theater & Dancechattanoogacw.com

Tivoli opens for in person events

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Starting August 10th the Tivioli Theatre Foundation will re-launch in person events at the Walker Theatre. According to the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, a performance by George Thorogood and the Destroyers will kick off the re-launch. They recommend all patrons wear masks indoors when not eating or drinking.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

40th annual ‘Battery Dance Festival’ to feature livestreamed and in-person performances

In partnership with lower Manhattan’s Battery Park City Authority, Battery Dance Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary as NYC’s longest-running free public dance festival this month, with a new hybrid of livestreamed and in-person performances. Established by Battery Dance in 1982, the summer series drew audiences of approximately 2,000 people each night pre-pandemic, before going virtual for the first time last year as a result of COVID-19, and attracting more than 30,000 viewers across 206 countries.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Visual ArtSFGate

MTV Reveals New Moon Person Statue to Mark 40th Anniversary

Artist Kehinde Wiley — whose presidential portrait of Barack Obama resides in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery — is the creator of this iconic statuette that the winners will receive at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. More from Rolling Stone. Ahead of the September 12th award show, Rolling Stone...
Brooklyn, NYohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to WALK THE MOON at Brooklyn Steel on 9/28!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see WALK THE MOON at Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday, September 28th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on September 24, 2021. Good luck!
Entertainmentthatgrapejuice.net

MTV Reveals Redesigned, Gender Neutral VMA ‘Moon Person’ Award

The MTV VMAs may have given Pop culture some of its most memorable televised moments on and off stage over its 37-year course, but the show’s biggest star remains the award itself. Reminder of this comes courtesy of world renowned American artist Kehinde Wiley (who famously created the President Obama...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Harrisonburg Downtown Art Walk open to the public

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk is now open to the public. The Art Walk is a free resource for the community to explore local art in the Valley. The project is a product of James Madison University alumni Kyle Kirby, with support from the Arts Council of the Valley and The Gaines Group Architects.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Palmdale man is walking history of television

In a long and remarkable run that began when he tagged along with his father to NBC television studios in New York to watch “Howdy Duty” in about 1951, Cunneff has lived the history from the inside. Jack Paar, Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson, “The Waltons,” “Maude,” “Wonder Woman” — Cunneff...
Visual Artz933.com

MTV CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH NEW “MOON PERSON” DESIGN

MTV debuted August 1, 1981 and to celebrate their 40th birthday, the network has a new Moon Person! The “Moon Man” has been awarded to winners at the MTV awards for years and now a gender neutral, and botanically decorated, version will be awarded at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The MTV VMAs are currently scheduled for September 12th with a live audience in New York.
Visual Artvisitdallas.com

Art Walk & Open Studios

Join us on Saturday, August 7th, from 12 to 5pm at the Goldmark Cultural Center for our Summer Art Walk! At this open studios event, the Goldmark artists will be on hand to introduce themselves and their artwork to visitors. With over 110 different artists working across a wide range of disciplines, there is sure to be something for everyone at the Summer Art Walk, whether you are interested in supporting local artists, keeping up with the latest in the North Texas art scene, or simply enjoying an afternoon surrounded by great art and artists. Visitors are encouraged to stop by each studio space at the Goldmark Cultural Center to tour the working spaces of the various Goldmark artists, talk to the artists, and view or purchase their work. Many of the Goldmark artists will also be conducting art demos throughout the day, so on arriving, be sure to check the demo schedule for more detailed information on planned activities.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
97X

Island Music in Rock Island This Weekend

If you love the relaxed feeling of island living, but can’t take the humidity, you’re in luck! The District of Rock Island will be hosting their annual reggae and steel drum music festival on Saturday, September 14th! In addition to live performances, guests can enjoy a tropical marketplace with Caribbean goods, savory grilled cuisine, and even and a 220’ zipline!
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

A ‘Twelfth Night’ love fest by Her Majesty & Sons, with wit as leitmotif

A merry band of DC theater artists has brought us a glorious present. Their new company, Her Majesty & Sons, is performing a 90-minute adaptation of Twelfth Night, or What You Will, one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, with live music, under the dome of the DC War Memorial on the National Mall. It is a true love fest, full of hijinks, mistaken identities, and, best of all, midsummer madness.
Theater & DanceNYS Music

The Park Theater Announces “The Park Presents” 2021/22 Season

Beginning in September 2021, the Park Theater Foundation will begin its flagship series, “The Park Presents,” featuring a diverse lineup of national and international musicians from genres including folk, Americana, zydeco, jazz, classical and more. The Park Theater, located in Glens Falls, is known as the “newest premier venue” in...
Denver, COWestword

Wheelchair Sports Camp's Kalyn Heffernan Talks Meow Wolf and Scoring Phamaly's Alice in Wonderland

“I’m just leaving Meow Wolf,” Kalyn Heffernan texts. “Fucking finished.”. The head of experimental hip-hop band Wheelchair Sports Camp is headed out of Convergence Station, the massive immersive-arts installation at the junction of Interstate 25 and the Colfax Avenue viaduct, where she'd just put the finishing touches on what she calls the "Wheelchair Space Kitchen Time Portal.” It's one of seventy-some artist-built rooms that will be unveiled on September 17, when the 90,000-square-foot Meow Wolf Denver complex finally opens its doors.
providencedailydose.com

Brown Alumni Project — Edinburgh Fringe

We have singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb (’90) to thank for getting this off the ground: “Together Apart” is “a collection of 10 mini musicals about one life-changing year” written, composed, directed-by, and starring Brown University alumni. Donations will benefit The Actors Fund. Last summer a group of Brown musical theater alums...
Musicanalogplanet.com

VMP Announces AAA The Story of Vanguard Box Set

The set includes a 36 page booklet containing liner notes and photos. A seven episode podcast series will tell the story of every album in the box and the artists who made them. The price is $289 for non-members, $239 for members. The albums are: The Weavers at Carnegie Hall (1957), Odetta's My Eyes Have Seen, Joan Baez, Buffy Saint-Marie It's My Way, Doc Watson and Skip James Today.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘West Side Story’ will not reopen on Broadway

“Something’s Coming” — but it won’t be Tony and Maria. “West Side Story,” executive produced by Scott Rudin, will not reopen on Broadway. On Monday, producer Kate Horton announced that the 2020 Broadway revival of the Leonard Bernstein classic will not return, which came after months of no official announcements.
Moviesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Quotidian’s going-away gift of artistry in ‘The Day Emily Married’

Quotidian Theatre Company’s program art for The Day Emily Married is apt on so many levels. It depicts the character Emily Davis carrying a suitcase, back to the camera, walking deliberately down a dusty road to who knows where. Her life is one of a wanderer. In the opening scenes, Emily, portrayed beautifully by Roxanne Fournier Stone, is a typical almost-bride making life plans with her fiancé, Richard, and adjusting to her family’s wishes. And what a family it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy