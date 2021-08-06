Constellation to open ‘Moon Man Walk’ both in person and streaming
Following the successes of Children of Medea and The Last Five Years, Constellation Theatre Company will present James Ijames’s Moon Man Walk as the third production in Season 14: Electric Impulses. Moon Man Walk marks Constellation’s official return to in-person programming after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To foster a safe and accessible theatergoing experience for all, Constellation will offer both in-person and streaming options.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
Comments / 0