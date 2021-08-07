Spoiler* No mobile phones for SmackDown fans

As the WWE Smackdown roster prepared this week to put on yet another mildly entertaining, mostly filler episode of WWE Smackdown, and as Adam Cole prepared to meet with Vince McMahon to discuss his future with the company, Vince, always two steps ahead of the game, was planning a Game of Thrones style bloodbath on the NXT roster. While fans were paying attention to, or browsing their phones during, or falling asleep while watching Smackdown, McMahon fired Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Leonn Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish, Ari Sterling, Jake Atlas, Kona Reeves, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Stephon Smith, and Desmond Troy. As a result, the question must be asked: is Vince McMahon stripping WWE to make it as attractive as possible on paper ahead of a sale? And if so, does that mean Vince McMahon truly hates his own children? We may never get to the bottom of what that cold-hearted bastard is really thinking, so I guess we'll just recap Smackdown instead.