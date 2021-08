“Congressman is literally the only job in the world you can get with so much prestige and so many perks while being a complete doofus with absolutely no skills, knowledge or qualifications,” said Bill Maher as he began the final of his “New Rules” on Real Time Friday. “Name almost any job — dental hygienist, rodeo clown, dog walker, mall Santa, chicken sexer, tilt-a-whirl operator — they all demand some kind of definable skill set,” he said. “Not Congress.” Maher had examples. “You can be in jail and get this job. You can be deranged and get this job. If you have a...