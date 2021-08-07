Cancel
Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls: Week 18 Preview

By John Carollo III
Cover picture for the articleWhile the temperature certainly isn’t going down for a while, we’ve entered the latter end of the year and the latter half of the MLS season for the Chicago Fire. And, whether surprisingly or unsurprisingly, it looks like the Fire’s entire season is now riding on this one game. If the Chicago Fire can get a win against a struggling New York Red Bulls team at home, then they might stand a chance to use that momentum on what would have to be a miracle run to the playoffs. If not, then it’s time to start shopping for new players for the offseason. But for now, let’s check who is here for this one.

