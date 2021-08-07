Arizona Football to add Earl Mitchell and Brooks Reed to Ring of Honor
With Fall Camp starting for Arizona Football, the Wildcats announced that former Wildcats Earl Mitchell and Brooks Reed will be added to the Ring of Honor. Coming into a new era of Arizona Football with head coach Jedd Fisch, it has been a breath of fresh air as Arizona has reintroduced some great traditions from the past and incorporated alumni. Well on Friday, the good news didn’t stop as former Wildcats Earl Mitchell and Brooks Reed are being inducted into the schools’ ‘Ring of Honor’.zonazealots.com
