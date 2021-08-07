Cancel
Lakeside, VA

1914 Hilliard Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this Charming Craftsman home located in the heart of Lakeside. This beautiful home is located minutes away from Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and the Belmont Golf Course. Newly renovated, new kitchen appliances, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, New plumbing, New 2 Zone high energy efficient HVAC system and a new hot water heater. All new electrical wiring and the exterior garage has power (80 amps) Approximate .86 acres.

