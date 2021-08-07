Woodchucks beat Bombers for series sweep

WAUSAU, WI – A day after sweeping a doubleheader in both come from behind and blowout fashion, the Wisconsin Woodchucks were more workmanlike in a series sweep-clinching win over the Battle Creek Bombers. But they were just as effective in sealing the final result.

The Chucks allowed no earned runs, stole four bases and never trailed in a 4-1 win over their foes from Michigan on Friday.

But Wisconsin wouldn’t leave Athletic Park without a key accolade. Colin Millar tossed a scoreless ninth inning and earned the save, which was the team’s 25 save of the year and qualifies for a single-season franchise record. It was his second save in as many days, joining Geo Camfield as the only Woodchuck to have a pair of saves in consecutive games this season.

The Woodchucks improved to 20-9 in the second half standings and 41-23 overall. They’ve won four contests in a row; including three straight over Battle Creek. They have won 10 of their last 12 most recent matchups.

Wisconsin struck first with a pair of third inning runs. Payton Nelson doubled Louie Albrecht from first before scoring off the bat of Harrison Long after the ball went out of play advancing to third base.

Nelson scored Anthony Catalano in the fifth off of a sacrifice fly. This made it 3-0.

Battle Creek manufactured a run in the seventh but any further damage was averted by a sliding catch by Kevin Kilpatrick in center field for the third out. Two Bombers were stranded in scoring position.

The Woodchucks added a run on the last of the seventh on an Albrecht RBI single. Catalano was able to score from third after swiping a bag and advancing on an error following a leadoff walk.

Wisconsin won in spite of being outhit 6-5 Friday night.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dylan MacCallum went six innings and allowed just an unearned run. He struck out five Bombers. MacCallum was credited with the win.

Massie threw a scoreless seventh and eighth inning and had one strikeout.

Millar struck out two in the ninth and picked up the save.

Albrecht was 2-2 with a run, an RBI, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and a caught stealing from behind the plate.

Catalano went 1-2 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base.

Next Up

The Woodchucks visit the Madison Mallards for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday.

They return home Monday against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The 6:35 p.m. first pitch is a Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night!

Battle Creek Bombers 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Friday August 6th, 2021

Final/9123456789

RHE

Bombers000000100

162

Woodchucks00201010X

451

W: MacCallum (3-1, 3.21 ERA) L: Cuppini (0-2, 6.75 ERA) SV: Millar (3)

BombersABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Dalrymple, Cameron 2B 5010.182

Patterson, Trevor SS 4010.348

Held, Brady DH 3100.364

Kuntz, Roman 1B 3011.361

Catalfo, Matt LF 3000.224

Hilbrich, Raymond RF CF 3010.252

Zapp, Brian 3B 4000.202

Powell, Nick RF 2010.211

– Tejada, Cristian CF PH 2010.214

Dyer, Drew C 3000.131

32161

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Long, Harrison 2B 4010.293

Sepede, Ryan 1B 4000.327

Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 3000.330

Burke, Jacob LF 4000.204

McCabe, Ben DH 3000.200

Catalano, Anthony 3B 2210.224

Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 1000.238

Albrecht, Louie C 2121.197

Nelson, Payton RF 2112.667

25453

Battle Creek Bombers

2B: R. Kuntz 1 (8);

RBI: R. Kuntz 1 (27);

HBP: M. Catalfo 1 (1);

CS: T. Patterson 1 (1);

E: N. Powell 1 (2); R. Kuntz 1 (3);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: P. Nelson 1 (1); H. Long 1 (3);

RBI: P. Nelson 2 (4); L. Albrecht 1 (6);

SB: C. Mehlbauer 1 (9); A. Catalano 1 (8); L. Albrecht 1 (2); H. Long 1 (5);

CS: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2); L. Albrecht 1 (1);

E: C. Mehlbauer 1 (5);

Team LOB: 3;

BombersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Cuppini, Chris6.03323406.75

– Gonzalez, Adam2.021113012.86

8.0543470

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

MacCallum, Dylan6.03102503.21

– Massie, Evan2.01002108.44

– Millar, Colin1.02000200.75

9.0610480

Battle Creek Bombers

SO: C. Cuppini 4 (8); A. Gonzalez 3 (12);

BB: C. Cuppini 3 (8); A. Gonzalez 1 (12);

BF: C. Cuppini 23 (51); A. Gonzalez 8 (74);

P-S: C. Cuppini 94-56; A. Gonzalez 32-19;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. MacCallum 2 (5);

HB: E. Massie 1 (1);

SO: D. MacCallum 5 (24); E. Massie 1 (3); C. Millar 2 (12);

BB: D. MacCallum 2 (15); E. Massie 2 (4);

BF: D. MacCallum 23 (117); E. Massie 10 (28); C. Millar 5 (51);

P-S: D. MacCallum 94-52; E. Massie 33-21; C. Millar 19-14;

Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: G. Webster 3B: A. Braack

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:37:00

Attendance: 2250

Venue: Athletic Park