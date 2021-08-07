Alzheimer's looming

DEAR ANNIE: My grandfather had severe Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, it lasted for a while. He was fine before he hit 75. Occasionally, he would forget things, but it was not a big deal. As he aged, his memory got worse and his ability to forget things increased. By 80, he was bad. He didn’t know who some of his kids were, and talking to him was painful at best. By 85, he was completely gone. He sang songs like a child. He knew nothing about his own life or his family. Mercifully, he died at 85.