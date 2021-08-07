Newton County makes masks mandatory after first week of school

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County students will be required to wear masks when they return to school on Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

When students returned to school on Aug. 2, masks were optional. Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said that after just one week of school, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 200 students are now in quarantine.

Fuhrey said a temporary mask mandate will start Monday. Students will have to wear masks in school buildings and on buses.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Fuhrey. “We tried the mask-optional status but now must revert to requiring mask usage due to the considerable spike in cases.”

Fuhrey said the mask mandate would be in place until the number of positive cases decreases in the school district and in the community.

“I know this will not be a popular decision among many of our families, but it is the best course of action to protect our students and staff,” said Fuhrey. “No one likes wearing a mask. I understand that. But if parents and the community want our children to be able to attend school in person we must do this---at least for now.”

Less than 33% of the population of Newton County is vaccinated. According to the CDC, Newton County has a high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and the numbers are trending upwards.

Fuhrey is encouraging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinate. She is also asking students and staff to wear their masks properly and engage in other health and safety protocols like frequent hand washing.

