ETHS Plans to Re-Open As a ‘Humanizing’ Space

By Mary Gavin
evanstonroundtable.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this summer, three Evanston Township High School administrators presented their vision of a newly reopened school that would make students feel welcomed and supported. Assistant Superintendent/Principal Marcus Campbell, Associate Principal for Student Services Taye Kinzie, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Pete Bavis told School Board members at their June 14 meeting said their plan is that students would “return to a school community that centers radical love and empathy.”

