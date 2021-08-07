ETHS Plans to Re-Open As a ‘Humanizing’ Space
Earlier this summer, three Evanston Township High School administrators presented their vision of a newly reopened school that would make students feel welcomed and supported. Assistant Superintendent/Principal Marcus Campbell, Associate Principal for Student Services Taye Kinzie, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Pete Bavis told School Board members at their June 14 meeting said their plan is that students would “return to a school community that centers radical love and empathy.”evanstonroundtable.com
