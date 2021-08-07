Samuel Edozie Starts Alongside Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish Starts From The Bench - Leicester City vs Man City (Team News)

After a disrupted, but positive, pre-season period, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola begin their 2021/2022 journey with a clash against last season's FA Cup champions, Leicester City.

As confirmed by the manager on Friday afternoon, there are plenty of first team players that remain unavailable for this one - including Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. But, Guardiola did say there was room for new record signing, Jack Grealish.

The Blues will want to start the season on a positive note before the three very tough Premier League fixtures to come in August.

With that in mind, here's how Pep Guardiola has set up his side.

The normal cup goalkeeper Zack Steffen retains his duties between the sticks, with Ederson set to return to Manchester on Sunday ahead of his preparations for the trip to face Tottenham next weekend.

Joao Cancelo was a stand-out player in Manchester City's multiple title winning campaign, and will be looking to further kick on in his third season with the club.

Speaking of kicking on, Benjamin Mendy will have to do that pretty soon. He starts today, and it present a fantastic opportunity for the Frenchman to showcase his talent with the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In central defence, a pairing of Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké will have the task of dealing with Leicester's electric pace.

Club captain Fernandinho will also be looking to get his hands on another piece of silverware.

Ahead of the Brazilian veteran, Ilkay Gundogan will be the Blues' main creative outlet from midfield, playing alongside the relatively inexperienced but exciting youth talent, Cole Palmer.

Beginning the front three is the free-scoring Riyad Mahrez. Three goals in three games from the Algerian during pre-season, and he'll now be looking to cause his former side nightmares this afternoon.

Very much earning his spot on the left wing is young Samuel Edozie. He's certainly caught Pep Guardiola's eye and has been rewarded for some impressive showings.

Up-front, with limited options, Ferran Torres will look to link the play and be an outlet in the forward line.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Yan Couto, Philippe Sandler, Rodri, Claudio Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Ben Knight

Leicester City Starting XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Thomas, Benkovic, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra